Chief justice and state superintendent present Kennedy High School with Civic Learning Award of Excellence

This award is the highest honor for civic education in California, recognizing the Anaheim Union High School District campus for its efforts in promoting civic engagement and constitutional literacy. Kennedy is one of only three schools statewide to receive the award this year. The school was celebrated for its innovative programs that encourage democratic understanding and active citizenship among students.

