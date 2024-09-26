Understand your FEMA Letter

HARRISBURG, Pa. – If you applied for FEMA assistance, you will receive a letter explaining FEMA's decision within 10 days after the inspector's visit. Read your letter carefully and completely. The letter will explain:

whether you are approved for assistance

how much assistance you will receive

how the assistance must be used

how to appeal FEMA’s decision if you do not agree with it

The letter will be sent to you by email or mail based on what you selected when you completed your application.

The FEMA letter will provide additional information on what you will need to provide if you choose to appeal FEMA’s initial decision. These can include documents.

For example, if you are appealing for additional assistance to help repair your home, you will want to provide FEMA with any receipts, bills, insurance information or repair estimates received for the repairs.

When submitting any documentation or information to FEMA, you must include your name, the last four digits of your Social Security number or your FEMA application number, and the disaster number (DR-4815-PA) on every page.

If you have any questions about a letter from FEMA, we encourage you to visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. FEMA staff are standing by to answer your questions.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s disaster recovery, visit the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Facebook page, fema.gov/disaster/4815 and facebook.com/FEMA.

