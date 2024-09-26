UPDATE: Weather closing FEMA W.Va. Disaster Recovery Centers

Sept. 26, 2024

DR-4787-WV MA-011

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Media Advisory

Weather closing FEMA W.Va. Disaster Recovery Centers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The state-federal Disaster Recovery Centers in Boone and Roane counties will be closed Friday, Sept. 27, because of forecast inclement weather.

The centers are located at:

Boone County Disaster Recovery Center Madison City Hall 255 Washington Ave. Madison, WV 25130 Hours of operation: Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays Closed Friday, Sept. 27, 2024

Roane County Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Old National Guard Armory Parking Lot 206 E Main St. Spencer, WV 25276 Hours of operation: Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays Closed Friday, Sept. 27, 2024

Pending any effects from the weather, the centers are scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28.

Survivors do not have to visit a disaster center to register with FEMA. They can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. They can also go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA app on their smartphone.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Nov. 2, 2024.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page,www.fema.gov/disaster/4787 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).