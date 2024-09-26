FEMA is Hiring in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – FEMA has an immediate need for temporary local hires to assist with disaster response and recovery efforts in Sioux Falls, SD. Local Hire employees are typically local residents who aid in recovery and help their fellow residents in the recovery process.

FEMA is currently seeking people with experience in media relations, digital communications, and writing & editing. These positions may last up to 120 days or longer, depending on the operational needs of the disaster.

FEMA Local Hire employees are eligible for the following benefits:

Health insurance for individual or family coverage. Employer contribution is 75% of premium. Local Hire employees are eligible for enrollment in health insurance coverage as of the official hire date/employment date with FEMA.

Flexible spending accounts

Federal long-term care insurance

Ability to earn 4 hours of paid sick leave per pay period.

Holiday pay

Worker’s compensation

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and must possess a high school diploma or GED. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes fingerprinting and credit check, be able to provide their own transportation to and from work and live within 50 miles of the Sioux Falls office. Employees are also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment.

Current job openings include:

The jobs will close when FEMA has received 100 applications which may be sooner than the closing dates listed.

As the disaster operational needs shift, new positions will be posted on USAJOBS. Applicants can be notified when FEMA Local Hire positions post. For instructions on how to save a job search, please visit: USAJOBS Help Center - How to save a search

