Elvis Presley Boulevard Project Moves Forward

Memphis, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) worked with the city of Memphis and the Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) to obtain the needed funding for the Elvis Presley Boulevard project.

“This is a great example of what happens when the state and localities work to collaboratively solve a problem on behalf of Tennesseans,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “I am pleased working together we secured the needed funding and have this partnership with the city of Memphis and the region to complete this project.”

Every year in August, state DOTs across the country can make a request to the federal government for additional federal funding that is available for redistribution. TDOT was able to secure these unused federal funds and bring these dollars back to our state because this project was ready.

TDOT’s Local Programs office sent the notice to proceed for construction for Elvis Presley Blvd (from South of Winchester Road to Craft Road) to the city of Memphis today. This notice allows the city to move forward with letting the project to construction. For project information on the current phase view Elvis Presley Blvd. Elvis Presley Boulevard Improvements (epbmemphis.com).

