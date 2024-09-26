Northbound SR 87 closures set between Bush Highway, SR 188 (Sept. 29-Oct. 2)

PHOENIX – A stretch of northbound State Route 87 between the Phoenix and Payson areas will be closed or narrowed from Sunday night, Sept. 29, to Wednesday morning, Oct. 2, while crews remove boulders and debris from a rockslide that occurred next to the highway earlier this year.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled northbound SR 87 closures from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights between Bush Highway and SR 188 (mileposts 199-236). Restrictions are scheduled to end by 8 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 2).

While the northbound closures are in place, drivers in the Phoenix area can consider detouring on eastbound US 60 to Globe and using westbound SR 188. Northbound I-17 to eastbound SR 260 (Camp Verde area) is another alternate route.

At times when northbound SR 87 is not closed, the highway will be narrowed to one lane near the work zone north of Sunflower. Southbound SR 87 also will be narrowed to one lane at times in the work area. Drivers should be prepared to slow down, merge safely and watch for workers and equipment along SR 87.

Large equipment being used for debris removal include a specialized excavator, front loaders and dump trucks.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.