Three Saskatchewan Agriculture Commodities Reach $1 Billion Mark in 2024

CANADA, September 26 - Released on September 26, 2024

Export Value of Three of Saskatchewan's Agri-Food Commodities Have Each Surpassed $1 Billion Already in 2024

Saskatchewan’s non-durum wheat exports have reached $1.7 billion for the current year, along with canola seed and canola oil reaching $1.3 billion $1.1 billion, respectively. Several other agri-food exports are on track surpass the $1 billion export value mark for this year.

"The global marketplace is increasingly recognizing Saskatchewan as not only a source of the agri-food products it needs, but also as a provider of the most sustainable products grown anywhere," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "Our research sector drives that innovation and our producers in the field continue to find ways to do it better than anyone, year after year. That's what a competitive, profitable and world-leading agriculture industry looks like."

Results of research commissioned by the Global Institute for Food Security and announced earlier this year show that Saskatchewan's net carbon footprint for production of major crops is significantly lower than that of other comparable jurisdictions studied. For example, Saskatchewan-produced non-durum wheat is 62 per cent lower while canola is 67 per cent lower.

"Customers from around the world choose Saskatchewan for the sustainable, high-quality products they rely on, which is supported by our strong and stable business environment," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our government will continue to protect and promote key sectors, including agriculture, through international engagement, which is leading to Saskatchewan products reaching new markets. Saskatchewan's historic growth in agri-food exports is providing new employment and economic opportunities for province's strong and vibrant communities."

Saskatchewan's 2030 Growth Plan target of $20 billion in annual agri-food exports was met in 2023 with total shipments of $20.2 billion, setting a new record for the fourth consecutive year.

