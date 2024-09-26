Province Enhances Maternal Mental Health Supports

CANADA, September 26 - Released on September 26, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is working with the University of Regina (U of R) to help new and expecting parents who are experiencing mental health difficulties, such as depression or anxiety.

The province is providing $280,000 to the university's Online Therapy Unit to create the Well-Being for Expecting and New Mothers Course. A Non-Birthing Parents Resource will also be developed for partners of those who have had babies.

"It is important that new mothers feel supported in their mental health and wellbeing," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said. "At a busy time with infants, having virtual options can make care easier to access. I am proud that we can work with the U of R to bring internet-delivered therapy to moms across our province."

The new mothers' course is expected to launch by the end of March, while the partner resource is expected to be available in 2026.

"We are honoured to be working on this vital project, which will provide a new mental health care option for expecting and new birthing and non-birthing parents across Saskatchewan," University of Regina's Online Therapy Unit Psychology Professor and Director Dr. Heather Hadjistavropoulos said. "By offering internet-delivered therapy, we hope to make a real difference for families navigating mental health challenges before and after birth."

Internet-delivered Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (ICBT) was developed at the U of R to help Saskatchewan residents experiencing depression, anxiety, substance use, or difficulties coping with chronic health conditions and is delivered in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). Adults complete educational modules with therapist support. Since 2015, more than 13,000 Saskatchewan residents have sought ICBT services. This fiscal year, the province is providing over $1.6 million to support this important service.

The province is also boosting annual funding to HealthLine 811 by $3 million, some of which will support new nurse and counsellor positions for mental health, addictions and maternal mental health calls. The Ministry of Health will also work with the SHA to establish a maternal mental health coordinator position at 811.

Under the province's Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions, the Ministry of Health committed to develop a new provincial approach to maternal mental health. The goal is to better support new and expectant mothers throughout their pregnancy and after delivery for the wellbeing of mothers, their children and their families.

Additional work is underway to develop and coordinate maternal mental health supports. This work has also received valuable insight from the Maternal Mental Health Saskatchewan Advisory Group (MMHSAG) and various community-based organizations.

