Integrated Youth Services Site Opens in Humboldt

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 26, 2024

Today, the province's first Integrated Youth Services (IYS) site, or hub, opened its doors in Humboldt, delivering supports to young people ages 12 to 25 and their caregivers.

The hub is located at 307 Main Street and will operate under the name HOMEBASE. It will provide co-located access to mental health and addictions services; physical health services; peer supports; education, employment and training supports; cultural and traditional supports; and social and community supports.

"We are proud to have our first youth-focused and youth-friendly services center opening in Humboldt," Humboldt-Watrous MLA Donna Harpauer said on behalf of Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod. "Integrated Youth Services is an innovative way to connect young people and their caregivers with the resources they need to enhance their wellbeing."

The HOMEBASE team within the John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS) is leading the implementation of hubs across the province with $3.4 million in funding from the Government of Saskatchewan for development and operations.

"We are thrilled to have our first HOMEBASE youth hub opening in Humboldt," Integrated Youth Services HOMEBASE Director Pam Reimer said. "Our lead agency and their local youth co-design team have been hard at work to create a safe, inclusive, barrier-free environment to serve the youth of Humboldt and the surrounding area."

PARTNERS Family Services has been contracted by the JHSS to operate HOMEBASE Humboldt, which also has support from local school divisions, the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Humboldt and District Community Services, Sask Central Victim Services and other community partners.

"Our team has been working tirelessly with our youth, caregivers, and community partners to shape HOMEBASE Humboldt and our service delivery model," PARTNERS Family Services Executive Director Hayley Kennedy said. "We are so excited to bring this model to Humboldt and offer barrier-free access to mental health and wellbeing supports, physical health care, and other areas of need as identified by our diverse youth community."

IYS is a national and international movement, aimed at reimagining how youth and their caregivers find and access the resources, services and supports they need.

In January 2024, the JHSS announced that the first IYS hubs were selected with partner organizations. In the coming weeks, HOMEBASE hubs in Regina and Moose Jaw will also become operational. Sturgeon Lake First Nation is the fourth community to host a hub, after previously hosting one as part of a national research project. HOMEBASE Sturgeon Lake will open later in 2024-25.

Additional information on HOMEBASE's integrated youth services is available at homebasesask.ca and Integrated Youth Services.

