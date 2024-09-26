Submit Release
AG Reyes Releases a Statement on Tenth Circuit Monuments Appeal

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes issued the statement below.

The State of Utah continues to seek appropriate safeguards for the cherished lands in the heart of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante regions.

This administration’s designations are in violation of the Antiquities Act, which is designed to place important constraints on what items and how much land can be reserved as a national monument.

Designations of this magnitude require resources, careful planning, and input from local stakeholders.

We have eagerly awaited the opportunity to explain to the Tenth Circuit how the law and facts favor more reasonable-sized monuments.

Attorney General Sean D. Reyes

