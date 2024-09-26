Tribes to Commemorate the 150th Anniversary of the Battle of Palo Duro Canyon at State Park

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

CANYON — The Kiowa Tribe, Comanche Nation, Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, in partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Tech University, will host a dance to mark the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Palo Duro Canyon.

The dance is intended to both commemorate the historical legacy of the battle and to celebrate the tribes’ vibrant cultures.

The commemorative event, from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 28 at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, will include several traditional dances such as the Victory Dance, Gourd Dance and Round Dance. Educational and craft booths near the Mack Dick Pavilion will provide information about the histories and cultures of the Southern Plains tribes.

The Battle of Palo Duro Canyon was part of the 1874 – 1875 Red River War. In the largest U.S. military campaign west of the Mississippi River to date, five columns of troops converged on the Texas Panhandle, intent on forcing the region’s Indigenous inhabitants onto reservations. The Kiowa, Comanche, Cheyenne and Arapaho responded by fighting to preserve their traditional way of life and to protect the bison herds, which were being decimated by commercial hide hunters. Hoping to avoid the military, the tribes sought shelter in Palo Duro Canyon. However, on Sept. 28, 1874, troops under the command of Colonel Ranald S. McKenzie attacked their villages.

For more information about the event, visit TPWD’s Palo Duro Canyon State Park page.