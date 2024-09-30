Fasoo Highlights AI-Ready and Compliance-Ready Data Security Platform at IndoSec 2024

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security Fasoo at IndoSec 2024

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, the global leader in zero trust data security and management, successfully demonstrated its next-generation data security solutions at IndoSec 2024.

Building on last year’s success at IndoSec 2023, Fasoo reinforced its presence in the region, addressing the growing need for advanced data security solutions as cyber threats evolve and expand across Southeast Asia.

Fasoo showcased its innovative DSPM (Data Security Posture Management), EDRM (Enterprise DRM), and EBR (Enterprise Backup and Recovery) solutions, designed to confront insider threats, ransomware, compliance, and data governance needs. Its comprehensive suite of data-centric security solutions safeguards sensitive information throughout its entire lifecycle – whether in use, in transit, or at rest – without disrupting business operations or productivity.

“Indonesia’s recently enacted Personal Data Protection (PDP) Law, along with similar regulatory frameworks across Southeast Asia, has placed additional pressures on businesses to strengthen their data security and governance practices,” stated Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “Fasoo’s data-centric approach aligns seamlessly with these requirements, offering continuous data management that ensures full control over how information assets are accessed, shared, protected, and curated.”

Fasoo’s solutions are not only essential for protecting organizations from external threats but also for mitigating internal risks, such as unauthorized data access and misuse by employees. Its Zero Trust security model ensures continuous protection and management across all access points, helping organizations prevent intellectual property theft, insider threats, and data leaks.

As businesses and government agencies in the region continue their digital transformation, Fasoo remains a trusted partner in empowering businesses to maintain strong security postures. By addressing both external and internal risks, Fasoo ensures that organizations can safeguard their intellectual property, maintain compliance with both local and international regulations, and thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

