Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,118 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Harper To State Pension Review Board

TEXAS, September 26 - September 26, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Daniel Harper to the State Pension Review Board for a term set to expire on January 31, 2029. The Board reviews all Texas public retirement systems, both state and local, for actuarial soundness and compliance with state law.

Daniel Harper of Kyle is the vice chancellor and chief financial officer for the Texas State University System. He is chairman of the Kyle Housing Authority and a member of the Texas Association of College and University Business Officers Executive Committee. Harper received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Austin College and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from The University of Texas at Arlington.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Harper To State Pension Review Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more