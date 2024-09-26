Governor Abbott Appoints Harper To State Pension Review Board

TEXAS, September 26 - September 26, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Daniel Harper to the State Pension Review Board for a term set to expire on January 31, 2029. The Board reviews all Texas public retirement systems, both state and local, for actuarial soundness and compliance with state law.

Daniel Harper of Kyle is the vice chancellor and chief financial officer for the Texas State University System. He is chairman of the Kyle Housing Authority and a member of the Texas Association of College and University Business Officers Executive Committee. Harper received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Austin College and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from The University of Texas at Arlington.