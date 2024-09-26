FRASER CHILD AND FAMILY CENTER PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA EVENT

WI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fraser Child and Family Center (“Fraser”) is providing notice of an incident, which may have impacted the privacy of information related to certain individuals. While Fraser is currently unaware of any attempted or actual misuse of information in relation to the incident, Fraser is providing all individuals with this notice to share information known about the incident and steps they may take to protect against any misuse of information.On or around June 2, 2024, Fraser identified suspicious activity within its network. Fraser immediately launched an investigation to confirm the full nature and scope of the activity. The investigation determined that certain files on Fraser’s systems were or may have been accessed or copied without authorization between May 30, 2024, and June 2, 2024. Fraser thereafter undertook a thorough review of the potentially impacted records to determine what information was potentially impacted, to whom the information related, and to identify contact information for purposes of providing notifications. This review was completed on September 11, 2024, and Fraser began providing written notice to impacted individuals on September 26, 2024The categories of personal information potentially affected will vary by individual, but the categories of information may include name and Social Security number, date of birth, medical information and address.Fraser is unaware of any misuse of this information. However, out of an abundance of caution, Fraser is providing guidance on how to protect against identity theft and fraud, should those potentially impacted feel it is necessary to do so. The notice encourages those individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements credit reports, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and report any suspicious activity immediately. The notice also provides additional information on obtaining a free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com , calling 877-322-8228, or contacting the three major credit bureaus directly at: Equifax, P.O. Box 105069, Atlanta, GA, 30348-5069, 1-888-298-0045, www.equifax.com ; Experian, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013, 1-888-397-3742, www.experian.com ; TransUnion, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016, 1-800-916-8800, www.transunion.com Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state attorney general. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual’s state attorney general.Fraser takes the confidentiality, privacy and security of information in its care very seriously. Fraser understands individuals may have questions about the incident that are not addressed in this notice. If individuals have questions about this incident, please call 1-833-531-1826, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, excluding holidays. You may also write to us at 2400 West 64th Street, Richfield, MN 55423. For additional information on how to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud and report any suspected incident of the same, please visit our website at www.fraser.org

