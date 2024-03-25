New Service Model Allows Fraser to Serve More Individuals, Faster
People with disabilities, autism and co-occurring mental health needs can now access more integrated behavioral health services.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People with disabilities, autism and co-occurring mental health needs can now access more integrated behavioral health services. Fraser, the oldest and largest autism, mental health and disability provider in Minnesota, was approved as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) in February 2024. CCBHC is considered the cutting-edge model of behavioral health care and has improved outcomes across the United States.
“We are very proud of this model of care in Minnesota, and its possibility to support Minnesotans in achieving their total health potential. Having respected organizations like Fraser adopting this model is a big step forward for the CCBHC movement,” says Minnesota Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead.
As a CCBHC, Fraser will evolve into a model of care that eliminates waitlists and provides immediate access for clients and families to start their care journey. Being a CCBHC allows Fraser to restructure how it serves individuals and families, which further streamlines the process. According to The Joint Commission, “On average, clinics with certified CCBHC status see a 25% increase in the number of patients they are able to serve.”
In preparation for CCBHC certification, Fraser expanded its service lines and expertise in the areas of integrated substance use disorder, psychiatry services and health screening and monitoring.
As a CCBHC, Fraser is also increasing its focus on more closely collaborating with primary care, healthcare providers and community agencies to provide whole-person healthcare services for individuals and families, truly integrating physical and mental health. Fraser also added care coordination to further support individuals and families."
“I’m so proud to lead Fraser as we transition into this nationally recognized, cutting-edge model of care. As a CCBHC, we will take the best of physical healthcare and apply it to mental health, allowing for a revolutionary model of service that will benefit thousands of Minnesotans and make Fraser the leading employer for specialty healthcare and inclusion services in the state,” says Fraser CEO and President Diane S. Cross. “We will also be able to more tightly integrate physical and mental healthcare — in a culturally responsive manner — to better serve our community.”
Fraser started as a school in Minnesota for children with disabilities in 1935. The nonprofit is now nationally recognized in providing overall wellness and inclusion programs for those who have intellectual or developmental disabilities with co-occurring autism or mental health issues. Fraser offers a lifetime of specialty healthcare, housing, education, employment and support services. Learn more at fraser.org.
