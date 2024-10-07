South End Capital Partners with Dibble to Offer Hassle-Free BOI Filing

40 million small businesses are now required to submit Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) to FinCEN

The innovative lender and marketplace adds essential Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) service to meet the expanding needs of its small business clients.

We've partnered with Dibble to help small businesses stay focused on their day-to-day operations without the headache of additional government compliance or the threat of hefty penalties.” — Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital

ST. CLOUD, MN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, a division of Stearns Bank N.A., has announced that it has partnered with Dibble, an industry-leader in hassle-free Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) filing and reporting, to meet the ever-changing needs of its small business owner clients.

Most businesses are required to file a Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) report to FinCEN before December 31, 2024, because of a new law called the Corporate Transparency Act, or risk civil and criminal penalties like fines and even imprisonment.

Few businesses are exempt from the BOI filing requirement and failing to file by the deadline can incur fines of $591 per day. "We've partnered with Dibble to help small businesses stay focused on their day-to-day operations without the headache of additional government compliance or the threat of hefty penalties," said Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital.

Navigating a new federal law can be overwhelming which is why South End Capital has chosen to partner with a team of experts to help its business owner clients with BOI reporting. After a business owner answers a few questions, Dibble will directly file a BOI report to FinCEN and provide a confirmation as soon as FinCEN accepts the report.

“Many small businesses are still unaware of the new BOI reporting requirement which can have costly implications,” stated Ben Armstrong, CEO and Founder of Dibble. “We’re proud to partner with an industry leader like South End Capital, to ensure businesses aren’t caught off guard by the new federal law and help them avoid fees and other impacts to their business.”

Dibble offers a one-time filing option as well as an annual plan that includes ongoing filing, monitoring, and compliance services. For more details about BOI filing and South End Capital's partnership with Dibble, please visit https://southendcapital.com/?tab=boi-filing or reach out to Matt Naughton at matthew.naughton@stearnsbank.com.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

South End Capital was founded in 2009 and is a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $3.1 billion institution. Our innovative direct lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. A tech-powered platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading business, equipment, and real estate funding.

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender.

ABOUT DIBBLE

Dibble is the go-to destination for small and medium-sized business owners looking for help navigating the federal government’s new Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting requirement. As the leading online BOI filing platform, Dibble has streamlined the process, making it effortless for businesses to accurately and securely file their BOI Report with FinCEN through its swift online filing technology.

