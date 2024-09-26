21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Lorne Baker associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





26 September 2024





ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Lorne Baker as circuit judge. There are 14 applicants, of whom two indicate they are female and two report being minority applicants. Seven presently work in the private sector and seven are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 48 years.





Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 14 applicants:





Blake Fischer Matthew Floyd William Halaz Bridget Halquist Patrick Horgan Christopher Klaverkamp Jason Lewis Jeffrey McPherson Curtis Niewald Justin Ruth Thomas Smith Kelly Snyder Dean Stark Ryan Turnage





The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, Room 381N in Clayton. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Al Koller III, Matthew Reh, secretary of the commission, Michelle Spirn and Kelly Wittenbrink.









Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



