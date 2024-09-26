Innovative Corporate Gifting Strategies Unveiled in New Book Launch at Prestigious New York City Retreat

Dom LeRoux, Author of "The Corporate Gifting Playbook"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dom LeRoux , a strategic corporate gifting expert, is set to launch his groundbreaking book, " The Corporate Gifting Playbook : Strategies to Build Loyalty and Drive Business Growth through Gifting," on Friday, October 11th, 2024. The launch will take place during the highly anticipated Foureva Media Lead the Movement Retreat in Times Square, New York City.LeRoux's book is the result of an innovative year-long experiment where he created and gifted premium scented candles, "Lucky Penny Candles," to business owners across North America. This hands-on approach allowed LeRoux to document real-world impacts of strategic corporate gifting, providing readers with proven strategies to enhance business relationships, boost employee engagement, and drive growth.In a unique demonstration of the book's principles, LeRoux has created personalized scented gift candles for each Lead the Movement Retreat attendee, offering a tangible example of the power of thoughtful, strategic gifting."In today's competitive business landscape, building genuine connections is more crucial than ever," says LeRoux. "Through 'The Corporate Gifting Playbook,' I aim to transform the way businesses approach gifting, turning it from a routine practice into a powerful tool for fostering loyalty and driving success."The book offers comprehensive insights for businesses of all sizes, covering topics such as:- Selecting impactful and personalized gifts- Leveraging gifting for business growth and relationship building- Best practices and strategies for corporate gifting- Maximizing the impact of gifts at promotional eventsJamar Jones, Founder of Foureva Media, praises the book: "Dom masterfully explores how tailoring corporate gifts to individual recipients can create meaningful connections and leave a lasting impression."The book launch will be a highlight of the Foureva Media Lead the Movement Retreat, a three-day event designed to help entrepreneurs and executives amplify their personal brands. The retreat, running from October 10-12, 2024, offers attendees opportunities for networking, brand-building, and learning from industry experts."The Corporate Gifting Playbook" is available for pre-order and will be released widely following the launch event.For more information about the book, please visit www.GiftingPlaybook.com or to request an interview with Dom LeRoux, please contact info@domleroux.com .About Dom LeRoux:Dom LeRoux is a strategic corporate gifting expert with extensive experience in e-commerce and business. He serves on the Advisory Panel for the Digital Marketing Certificate Program at The University of South Florida Muma College of Business. His unique approach to corporate gifting, combining childhood inspiration with academic knowledge and real-world experimentation, positions him as a leading voice in the field.To learn more about Dom LeRoux Media, please visit www.DomLeRoux.com About Foureva Media Lead the Movement Retreat:The Foureva Media Lead the Movement Retreat is an exclusive three-day event in New York City, focused on personal brand development for entrepreneurs and executives. The retreat offers networking opportunities, expert-led sessions, and unique experiences designed to amplify participants' personal and professional growth.To learn more about Foureva Media, please visit www.fourevamedia.com ###

