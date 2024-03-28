M&M Party Central Celebrates 25 Years of Bringing Joy and Excitement to Ironton, Ohio, and the Tri-State Area
M&M Party Central proudly announces its 25th year anniversary of serving the Tri-State area with unparalleled excitement for children's parties and events.IRONTON, OHIO, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception 25 years ago, M&M Party Central has been the go-to destination for families and event planners seeking high-quality party rentals and unforgettable experiences. With a fully private indoor party center and a wide range of outdoor party rentals, including bounce houses, slides, interactive games, obstacle courses, combo bounce houses, and more, M&M Party Central has been instrumental in making countless birthdays, family reunions, school carnivals, and company picnics truly special.
"We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone of 25 years serving the wonderful community of Ironton and the surrounding areas," said Mick Clark, owner of M&M Party Central. "Over the years, we have been dedicated to providing top-notch entertainment and creating unforgettable memories for families and friends. We are grateful for the continued support from our loyal customers and excited to continue serving the community for many more years to come."
M&M Party Central's indoor party center offers a vibrant and safe environment where children can enjoy hours of endless fun and excitement. With a dedicated party space designed to accommodate various party themes and activities, M&M Party Central ensures that every celebration is a memorable one.
In addition to the indoor party center, M&M Party Central offers a wide selection of outdoor party rentals, including bounce houses, slides, interactive games, obstacle courses, and combo bounce houses. These rentals are perfect for adding excitement and entertainment to any outdoor event, whether it's a birthday party, family reunion, school event, church event or company picnic.
To learn more about M&M Party Central and its wide range of party rentals and services, visit www.MandMPartyCentral.com or call us at (740) 534-0464.
About M&M Party Central:
Founded in 1999, M&M Party Central is the premier destination for exciting and memorable children's parties and outdoor events in Ironton, Ohio, and the Tri-State area. With a fully private indoor party center and a wide range of outdoor party rentals, including bounce houses, slides, interactive games, obstacle courses, combo bounce houses, and more, M&M Party Central is dedicated to providing top-notch entertainment and creating unforgettable memories for families and friends.
Mick Clark
M&M Party Central LLC
+1 740-534-0464
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook