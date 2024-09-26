U.S. Chamber, Pennsylvania Chamber Join Dave McCormick for Event in Greater Philadelphia Area

WASHINGTON, D.C. - This week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, along with the Pennsylvania Chamber, joined Dave McCormick, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, for a business tour and policy discussion at A&E Construction Co. in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

U.S. Chamber Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley led the policy roundtable with McCormick and nearly two dozen local businesses. Also in attendance was Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA).

“An accomplished business leader with fresh ideas that will lift up the Keystone State, Dave McCormick understands the needs of entrepreneurs and the hardworking citizens of Pennsylvania. Dave has the experience necessary to address the biggest issues we face as a nation, including harnessing American energy, maintaining a low, competitive tax code and holding the line on regulatory overreach,” said Bradley.

"It is critically important that we elect public officials at the state and federal level that are willing to partner with the business community to help advance public policy to strengthen our economy and expand opportunities for Pennsylvanians and all Americans to prosper," said PA Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein. "Dave McCormick’s private sector experience and economic expertise would serve as a tremendous benefit to Pennsylvania if he is elected to the U.S. Senate."

