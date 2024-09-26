Readout of the Fourth Vice-Ministerial Meeting of the U.S.-Japan Economic Policy Consultative Committee

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, September 26, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago and U.S. Department of State Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez met with Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Akahori Takeshi and Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Vice Minister for International Affairs Matsuo Takehiko for the fourth Vice-Ministerial meeting of the U.S.-Japan Economic Policy Consultative Committee (EPCC, or the “Economic 2+2”). Discussions covered ongoing and future actions to strengthen the rules-based economic order in the Indo-Pacific region, including policies and programs to address non-market practices and overcapacity; critical minerals, including graphite, gallium, and germanium; economic coercion; assistance to third countries; and bilateral trade and investment. The two sides also reiterated their shared commitment to the promotion and protection of critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors, Open RAN, artificial intelligence, and subsea cables. They also commended the progress to date, including the upcoming entry into force of three of the IPEF Agreements and reiterated their shared commitment to continuing to advance the work under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).

