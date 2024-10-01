Recycle Unwanted Electronics In New York State This Autumn at a Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) Collection Point

NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the autumn season sweeps across New York, many residents begin preparing for the holiday shopping season by decluttering their homes and organizing for the months ahead. While tidying up, it’s important to remember that disposing of electronic devices like TVs and computer monitors in household trash is not only illegal but harmful to the environment. Recycling old electronics plays a key role in conserving resources and reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) provides numerous electronics recycling locations throughout New York, offering a simple and responsible solution for those looking to recycle items such as televisions, printers, and monitors. A full list of RLG's collection sites can be found on the RLG website. These drop-off points are available free of charge to households, small businesses, non-profits, and schools.Examples of electronic devices that can be recycled include:• Televisions• Computer monitors• Desktop and laptop computers• Mobile phones and tablets• Gaming consoles• E-readers• VCRs, DVD players, and DVRs• Signal converter boxes• Cable and satellite receivers• Desktop printers• Small servers• Portable music players with battery power• Mice and keyboards• Computer speakersNew York law requires the recycling of certain electronic items, but beyond legal compliance, it’s an essential step toward building a more sustainable, circular economy. RLG is committed to supporting the growing demand for electronics recycling by providing easy access to certified facilities that handle e-waste safely. As a global leader in compliance services, RLG also assists manufacturers and brands in navigating regulations around packaging, batteries, and other materials.

