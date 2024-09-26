WASHINGTON -- Since 1936, the last Sunday in September has been designated as Gold Star Mother’s Day to recognize and honor those who have lost a child while serving our country in the United States armed forces. In 2009, fallen service members’ families were officially recognized and added by presidential proclamation, renaming the observance to Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day. Each year, the president signs a proclamation reaffirming our commitment to honor the individuals “who carry forward the memories of those willing to lay down their lives for the United States and the liberties for which we stand.” This year, on September 29, 2024, we pay tribute to those mothers and families who have sacrificed so much.

Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day honors mothers and families who have lost a child or loved one while serving in the U.s. armed forces.

The Navy Gold Star Program provides survivors a safe environment to experience their own unique grief while assessing needs and ensuring appropriate resources are provided. The program supports Gold Star Families while they adjust to the new normal and provides opportunities for remembrance so they will know they will forever be a part of the Navy community.

As we observe Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, let us all remember that that no one has given more for the nation than the families of the fallen and let them know they will never be forgotten. For more information on the Navy Gold Star Program please visit www.facebook.com/navygoldstar or www.navygoldstar.com or call 1-888-509-8759.