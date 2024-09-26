Submit Release
Free Webinar for New Businesses October 2

Thursday, September 26, 2024 | 01:30pm

NASHVILLE – Attention, new business owners!

Join the Department of Revenue on Wednesday, October 2 at 8:30 Central time for a free webinar specifically designed for new businesses.

Participants will learn about state tax obligations for new businesses in Tennessee, as well as about other resources that may help their business. Each new business webinar, offered quarterly, covers topics such as tax registration, sales and use tax, business tax, franchise and excise taxes, and how to get help from the Department of Revenue as well as other relevant state agencies.

Register for the October 2 webinar here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2024 fiscal year, it collected $22.2 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

