Iowa Source Water Ag Collaborative Celebrates Source Water Protection Week

The Iowa Source Water Agricultural Collaborative is excited to join the national effort in recognizing Source Water Protection week, which takes place from September 29th through October 5th. This week-long observance emphasizes the importance of protecting our drinking water sources and brings awareness to the cooperative work that is necessary to ensure clean and abundant drinking water is available for all communities.

The Iowa Source Water Agricultural Collaborative is a coalition comprised of agricultural organizations, water utilities, and government conservation agencies. The collaborative continues its mission to work in partnership on effective water protection strategies through outreach, education, and assisting communities with source water protection plan development and implementation.

“Source Water Protection Week provides a valuable outlet for organizations to raise awareness about the efforts communities across our state, and the nation, undertake to protect their drinking water source.” said Kayla Lyon, Director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

"We’re continuing to see strong interest in and demand for conservation and water quality programs with more work getting done now than ever before. Iowa has set a record in conservation adoption for the third consecutive year, reflecting our growing momentum in improving water quality,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.” “This progress is only made possible through the collaborative efforts of public and private partners, farmers, and landowners who are embracing proven water quality practices across the state. It’s crucial for all Iowans—whether in rural or urban areas—to continue to accelerate our efforts to protect our water and soil in the year ahead."

Working together, the Collaborative is committed to enhancing and protecting Iowa’s drinking water at the source. The Iowa Source Water Agriculture Collaborative recognizes the importance of healthy partnerships in making source water protection a priority.

Iowa Agriculture Collaborative Partners

Agribusiness Association of Iowa

Conservation Districts of Iowa

City of Cedar Rapids

Iowa Farm Bureau

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS)

Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Iowa Pork Producers Association

Iowa Rural Water Association

Rathbun Regional Water Association

Iowa section of the American Water Works Association

Iowa Soybean Association

Iowa State University Extension & Outreach

USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS)

West Des Moines Waterworks

For additional information on Source Water Protection in Iowa, please visit the Iowa DNR Source Water Protection program web page at www.iowasourcewater.org. For additional information on the Iowa Source Water Agricultural Collaborative please visit the collaborative web page at https://www. sourcewatercollaborative.org/ wp-content/uploads/2024/09/ Iowa-SWAGC-Sept-2024.pdf