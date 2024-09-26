Pella Wildlife Area to be closed for mine reclamation work

PELLA, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will begin a project to restore a 165-acre portion of the Pella Wildlife Area that was previously used as a strip mine, starting Oct. 1.

The north half of the reclamation area will be closed to all public use beginning Oct. 1. The south half of the wildlife area will remain open until the reclamation work begins, likely around Nov. 1, when the entire wildlife area will be closed for public use.

The area will be reopened to the public after the project is completed in 2025.

The Iowa DNR will post signs at Pella Wildlife Area informing users of the closure and the boundaries.

For more information, contact area manager, Todd Gosselink, at 515-238-6936.