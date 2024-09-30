TOBY & LEON COOPERMAN SINAI RESIDENCES BOCA RATON RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS DESIGN AWARD

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Alfonso Wong – Senior Production, LEO A DALY; Kristy Curtis, VP of Independent Living and Rachel Blumberg, President & CEO, Sinai Residences; Michael Rodebaugh, AIA – Project Designer-Manager and Karl Baker - Project Captain, LEO A DALY.jpeg Sinai Residences

AIA Palm Beach Honors Local Architectural Design Firm LEO A DALY with Award of Design Merit for Phase II of Not-for-Profit Continuing Care Retirement Community

Our residents, visitors and our entire staff all appreciate the hard work that the Leo A Daly team has put into this award-winning project. ” — Rachel Blumberg, President & CEO, Sinai Residences

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton , a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community, announced that its Phase II expansion project, which was designed by the West Palm Beach studio of architectural design firm LEO A DALY, has been recognized by AIA Palm Beach with Award of Design Merit in the Residential category. AIA Palm Beach is the local chapter of the AIA, which is the largest, most influential national network of architects and design professionals. The award was presented during the 2024 Design and Honor Awards Reception on September 25, 2024 at The Breakers Palm Beach.“We are excited that our Phase II project has received this prestigious honor from AIA Palm Beach,” said Rachel Blumberg, President & CEO of Sinai Residences. “Our residents, visitors and our entire staff all appreciate the hard work that the Leo A Daly team has put into this award-winning project. They have helped us grow and continue to enhance the luxury lifestyle of our Sinai Residences community.”The Phase II 250,000 square-foot, four-story independent living building increased the capacity of Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences by adding 111 luxury apartments that range in size from 900 SF to 3,200 SF. The project was described as enlivening the senior living community through a dignity-driven design that integrates resort-style amenities in a comfortable environment where residents can age gracefully. Sinai Residences has been designed to be welcoming and comfortable for visitors of any age, including ensuring active recreation and entertainment spaces are positioned throughout the entry sequence to provide guests with an energized experience as they navigate the building.LEO A DALY was recently awarded the AIA Florida’s firm of the year for 2024. AIA Florida also awarded 360 Rosemary, a LEO A DALY project, with merit award of excellence for new work.LEO A DALY has a long history of AIA Palm Beach award-winning projects. Previous winners include 360 Rosemary, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Arthrex Headquarters and the Curve Sports & Wellness Center at Boca Grove.About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca RatonToby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, an independent 501(c)(3) associated with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is located on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based Federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.