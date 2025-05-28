Delray Beach Named Best Beach in Florida by USA TODAY for Second Year in a Row

DDA Logo Delray Beach Pavilion Beach

We’re thrilled that Delray Beach has earned this recognition again. USA TODAY’s readers are simply confirming what we already know: Delray Beach is one of the best beaches in the world!” — Laura Simon, Exec. Director, Delray Beach DDA

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce are proud that Delray Beach has once again been named the Best Beach in Florida in USA TODAY’s 2025 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards . This marks the second consecutive year that the city has claimed the top spot on the prestigious list.To determine the winner, an expert panel selected a shortlist of Florida’s finest beaches. The public was then invited to vote daily for their favorite destination, with voting concluding on May 19.The top 10 winners for Best Beach in Florida are ranked as follows:1. Delray Beach2. Clearwater Beach3. Treasure Island Beach4. Lauderdale-By-The-Sea5. Stuart Beach6. Bowman's Beach7. St. Pete Beach8. Siesta Beach9. Destin10. Anastasia State Park“We’re thrilled—but not surprised—that Delray Beach has earned this recognition again,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA. “USA TODAY’s readers are simply confirming what we already know: Delray Beach isn’t just the best in Florida—it’s one of the best in the world.”Stephanie Immelman, CEO of the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce, added: “In Delray Beach, the beach is just the beginning. Our internationally recognized Blue Flag beach is complemented by a walkable downtown full of unique restaurants, local boutiques, and inspiring art galleries. With year-round events and a welcoming, engaged community, Delray Beach is the kind of place people fall in love with—and keep coming back to.”Learn more at https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-beach-in-florida-2025/ About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquareAbout Greater Delray Beach Chamber of CommerceThe Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce is comprised of more than 800 businesses and professional firms working together to make Delray Beach a great Community. For nine decades, the Chamber has served as the hub of business where stakeholders intersect with government, technology, health care, education, economic development, tourism, arts, culture and non-profit interests. The Chamber’s long-time business owners coupled with new up and coming entrepreneurs create a vibrant business landscape. Learn more at www.delraybeach.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.