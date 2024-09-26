SDDOT Seeks Public Input on Proposed Reconstruction Project on U.S. Highway 18 near Olivet

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024

OLIVET, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house onMonday, Oct. 7, 2024, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. to inform area residents of the proposed U.S. Highway 18 reconstruction project over the James River Creek near Olivet. The public meeting open house will be held at the Hutchinson County Courthouse, located at 201 Mentor St. in Olivet. A short presentation will be shared at 5:30 p.m.

The public meeting open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussions with design staff. Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, information is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_2027. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location. For more information, contact Cary Cleland, Road Design Engineering Manager, at 605-910-7012 or Cary.Cleland@state.sd.us.

