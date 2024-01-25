Results Boxing and Fitness Delivers Knockout Expansion in East Brunswick Mall
Prepare to jab, hook, and cross away with Results Boxing and Fitness!
We combine authentic boxing workouts with the sleekness of a family-oriented studio, You learn the art of boxing while burning calories, boosting confidence, and maximizing your time.”EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Results Boxing and Fitness Returns to East Brunswick Mall in Triumphant Expansion
— Jon Gallo L.M.T., C.P.T.
Results Boxing and Fitness, a premier fitness studio known for its innovative boxing workouts and fun atmosphere, is back in the East Brunswick Mall and bigger than ever.
After undergoing a massive expansion, the studio has transformed into a sprawling 5,000 square foot haven for fitness enthusiasts of all ages and levels.
From its humble beginnings as a 1,000 square foot studio in 2019, Results Boxing has grown into a dynamic facility boasting:
* A spacious group boxing area with heavy bags to get the adrenaline pumping and sculpting physiques amidst the energy of fellow champions in the making.
* A custom boxing ring to hone those boxing skills and step into the spotlight within the heart of the gym.
* A dedicated gym floor to complete any workout with weight training, cardio, and general fitness equipment, ensuring there's something for every muscle group.
But Results Boxing is more than just punches and pads.
It's an experience designed to make fitness fun, accessible, and transformative.
"We combine authentic boxing workouts with the sleekness of a family-oriented studio," says CEO Jon Gallo L.M.T., C.P.T. "You learn the art of boxing while burning calories, boosting confidence, and maximizing your time."
Results for Everyone:
* Customized programs for ALL ages: From Mini Bruisers (3-4 years old) to seasoned adults, there's a program tailored to every need and aspiration.
* Fun first, results follow: Shadow boxing, bag work, and innovative Aqua Training bags help deliver a dynamic workout .
* High-tech support: Track progress with state of the art body scanners and workout safely with our TRX suspension station.
* Multitasking made easy: Before or after class, enjoy the convenience of the East Brunswick Mall's amenities all under one roof.
2024 Bonus Round “Teamwork makes the Dreamwork”:
* NJ FASST/Comprehensive Medical Care: Chiropractors and therapists for on-site evaluation and treatment, with an expanded team of neurologists, pain management and physical medicine doctors.
* Winter Wellness Acupuncture: Courtney Winter's gentle approach helps manage pain, stress, and anxiety.
* Eat Clean Bro: Delicious, healthy meals conveniently available for pick-up or home delivery. Discount Code: RB10
At Results Boxing and Fitness, expect a workout that's anything but routine.
Punch away to a healthier, happier living in the heart of the East Brunswick Mall!
About Results Boxing and Fitness:
Results Boxing and Fitness is a premier boxing and fitness studio located in the East Brunswick Mall, NJ. We offer innovative, results-driven programs for all ages and fitness levels, combining the thrill of boxing with the convenience and fun of a modern fitness experience. Our dedicated team of professional trainers and support staff are passionate about helping you achieve your fitness goals and live a healthier, happier life.
