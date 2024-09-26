Secretary Hargett, Sen. Bowling, Rep. Marsh, & Rep. Doggett Announce $2,947 Technology Grant for Fayetteville-Lincoln Co. Public Library

September 11, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Janice Bowling, State Rep. Pat Marsh, and State Rep. Clay Doggett today announced a Technology Grant totaling $2,947 for the Fayetteville-Lincoln County Public Library. The funding will help cover the cost of desktops.

“Public libraries are invaluable assets, providing free access to knowledge and technological resources,” said Sen. Bowling. “This substantial funding will strengthen our library’s ability to effectively serve citizens and our community.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“In an age where technology impacts every aspect of our daily lives, it is essential that our libraries have the resources necessary to meet the growing needs of the public,” Rep. Marsh and Rep. Doggett said in a joint statement. “This investment will ensure residents have access to critical technological resources that can enrich their lives. We look forward to the positive impact this funding will have in Lincoln County.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used for the purchase or replacement of computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Reeves, Rep. Marsh, and Rep. Doggett for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Reeves’, Rep.Marsh’s, and Rep. Doggett’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

