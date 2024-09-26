NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox appoints Jared Anderson to Fourth District Court

NEWS RELEASE

Sept. 26, 2024

Rob Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov

Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Jared Anderson to Fourth District Juvenile Court

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 26, 2024) – Gov. Spencer Cox has appointed Jared Anderson to serve in the Fourth District Court, filling a vacant position created by the Legislature during the 2024 Legislative Session. Judicial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Mr. Anderson’s legal expertise and experience position him well for this role,” said Gov. Cox. “I appreciate his willingness to serve the people of the Fourth District Court in this new capacity.”

Anderson is the owner of Anderson Law, where he has practiced family law and juvenile law since 2015. Prior to Anderson Law, he was a partner and managing attorney for Anderson and Dart. He previously worked at Hughes and Morley and Boyer Law Office.

Anderson has a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and his J.D. from the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah.

“I am humbled and honored to be appointed by Governor Cox to serve in this position. I have spent nearly 20 years serving families, individuals, and children in the Juvenile Court and I recognize the vital role that the Court plays in our communities,” said Anderson. “If confirmed, I am committed to doing all that I can to serve with compassion, integrity, and fairness in upholding the law and treating individuals and families with dignity and respect.”

