Governor Newsom signs pet insurance reform bill, takes action to support animals and pets

SB 1217, by Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda), strengthens consumer protections and requires more transparency from pet insurers regarding coverage or premium changes based on the age or geographic location of the covered pet. It requires greater clarity in policies that exclude pre-existing conditions, clearly establishing wellness programs as distinct from insurance, and requires that coverage be issued the second day after receiving the complete application and payment.

SB 1233, by Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), authorizes a California veterinary medical school to develop a high-quality, high-volume spay and neuter certification program, which may significantly expand pet owners’ access to low and no-cost spay-neuter services. This effort goes hand-in-hand with AB 1983, by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego), signed earlier this year. It established the Prevention of Animal Homelessness and Cruelty Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund (Prevention Fund), to which Californians can voluntarily donate a portion of their tax return. The Prevention Fund offers grants for low-cost/no-cost spay and neuter services.

Bigger picture

Today’s bills build on a history of protecting animals and supporting pet owners.

Since taking office, Governor Newsom has signed several measures to end the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in California, prohibit toxicity testing on dogs and cats, ban the sale of new fur products, prohibit the use of animals like elephants and bears in circus acts, and ban hunting, trapping or killing bobcats.

The Governor also signed measures to mandate natural disaster evacuation plans as a condition for obtaining a kennel license or permit, facilitate the emotional support dog certification process for homeless individuals, and require shelters to microchip all reclaimed or adopted cats and dogs, as well as expanding microchip registration requirements.

The 2021-22 and 2020-21 state budgets included a total of $50 million investment for a statewide Animal Shelter Assistance Program administered by UC Davis to give the state’s animal shelters the training and resources they need to work toward the state’s no-kill goal.