California launches streamlined online permitting process to fast-track critical wildfire safety projects

Faster permitting without compromising environmental protections

The new process will allow practitioners across the state to move faster without compromising important environmental protections. A new Statewide Fuels Reduction Environmental Protection Plan (EPP) has been developed to enable critical wildfire safety projects to proceed expeditiously while protecting public health and the environment. The EPP requires applicants to comply with best management practices and measures to minimize impacts to environmental resources while completing fuels reduction projects, ensuring the safeguarding of water and air quality, tribal cultural resources, and special-status species and their habitats.

Expanding prescribed and cultural fire

In addition to streamlining permitting, leaders from across the state have already come together in response to the Emergency Proclamation to start developing recommendations on specific actions to expand and expedite the implementation of prescribed and cultural fire. On April 11, a virtual briefing provided an overview on the execution of the Proclamation and provided the public an opportunity to share recommendations for expanding beneficial fire.

Building on unprecedented progress

New, bold moves to streamline state-level regulatory processes builds long-term efforts already underway in California to increase wildfire response and forest management in the face of a hotter, drier climate. A full list of California’s progress on wildfire resilience is available here.

Highlights of achievements to date include: