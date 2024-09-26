Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Stevens, Rep. Darby & Rep. Martin Announce $1,930 Technology Grant for Carroll Co. Library

September 4, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. John Stevens, and State Rep. Tandy Darby today announced a Technology Grant totaling $1,930 for the Carroll County Library. These funds will help cover the cost of laptops, Chromebooks, and printers.

“Libraries are invaluable resources, offering access to books, technology, and educational programs,” said Sen. Stevens. “These funds provided to Carroll County Library will enable this facility to continue serving as an essential center for learning and engagement.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“This grant will ensure our library is capable of expanding access and effectively addressing technological needs within our growing community,” Rep. Darby and Rep. Martin said in a joint statement. “These additional resources will allow individuals to remain connected for education, work, and their daily lives.”

This year $373,869 in technology grant funding was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used for the purchase or replacement of computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Stevens, Rep. Darby, and Rep. Martin for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities this facility serves. I appreciate Sen. Stevens’, Rep. Darby’s, and Rep. Martin’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

