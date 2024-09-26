Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Walley, & Rep. Haston Announce $1,755 Technology Grant for Chester Co. Library

September 4, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Page Walley, and State Rep. Kirk Haston today announced a Technology Grant totaling $1,755 for the Chester County Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, barcode scanners, and a receipt printer.

“The role of public libraries in supporting education opportunities and access to information cannot be overstated,” said Sen. Walley. “This grant will empower our library to continue in its mission of meeting immediate, emerging, and long-term needs in our community.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Libraries are foundational cornerstones to a well-informed and educated society,” Rep. Haston said. “This grant will ensure our library continues to provide essential technological resources to the public.”

This year $373,869 in technology grant funding was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Walley and Rep. Haston for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Walley’s and Rep. Haston’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

