Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Bowling, & Rep. Rudder Announce $1,757 Technology Grant for Franklin Co. Public Library

September 5, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Janice Bowling, and State Rep. Iris Rudder today announced a Technology Grant totaling $1,757 for the Franklin County Public Library. The funding will help cover the cost of desktops, software, monitors, and a barcode scanner.

“These funds will enable our libraries to significantly upgrade technological resources within their facilities,” said Sen. Bowling. “Our library institutions play a crucial role in providing free access to knowledge, and these funds will help enhance the vital services they provide to patrons.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Public libraries are vital in promoting lifelong learning opportunities,” Rudder said. “These grants will allow our local library to continue offering high-quality programs and services to those in our growing community.”

This year $373,869 in technology grant funding was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Bowling and Rep. Rudder for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Bowling’s and Rep. Rudder’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

