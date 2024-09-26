Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Southerland, & Rep. Hawk Announce $4,316 in Technology Grants for Greene Co. Public Libraries

September 9, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Steve Southerland, and State Rep. David Hawk today announced a Technology Grant totaling $2,216 for the Greeneville - Greene County Public Library, and a $2,100 Tech Grant for the Mosheim Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, monitors, and barcode scanners at these facilities.

“Supporting technological upgrades at our local libraries is one of the most effective ways we can bridge the digital divide,” said Sen. Southerland. “These grants are a significant investment in our community that will address immediate, emerging, and long-term needs.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Libraries provide access to quality educational materials and services,” Rep. Hawk said. “This investment will ensure residents continue to have access to essential technological resources that can enrich their lives.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Southerland and Rep. Hawk for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Southerland’s and Rep. Hawk’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###