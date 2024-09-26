Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Niceley, & Rep. Hicks Announce $897 Technology Grant for Hancock County Public Library

September 9, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Frank Niceley, and State Rep. Gary Hicks today announced a Technology Grant totaling $897 for the Hancock County Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops and software.

“Public libraries are instrumental in providing free access to information and technological opportunities,” said Sen. Niceley. “This grant will help our library continue to thrive and effectively meet the digital needs of all those who visit.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“The Hancock County Public Library is an asset to our community that provides access to a variety of valuable materials and services,” Rep. Hicks said. “These funds will allow us to upgrade important technology to best meet the needs of the public. I’m excited about the library’s future and proud to support its dedicated staff who make it all possible.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Niceley and Rep. Hicks for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen Niceley’s and Rep. Hicks’ partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

