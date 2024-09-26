Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on Preparedness Efforts Ahead of Hurricane Helene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Major General John D. Haas, Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director, and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Purdue at the State Emergency Operations Center to provide updates ahead of landfall of Hurricane Helene. As of 8:00 am ET, Hurricane Helene’s maximum sustained winds have increased to 100 mph with higher gusts, making it a Category 2 hurricane. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Helene is expected to be a major hurricane when it reaches the Florida Big Bend coast tonight. Sixty-eight shelters are open throughout the state in preparation for severe impacts from Hurricane Helene, including 2 state-operated shelters in Tallahassee and DeFuniak Springs. These shelters have are housing over 2,500 residents from areas that may be severely affected by Hurricane Helene.

Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-209 on September 24, updating EO 24-208 and declaring a state of emergency for 61 counties. This allows state officials to make critical resources available to communities ahead of any potential storm impacts.

Following Governor DeSantis’ request, FEMA approved the state’s pre-landfall disaster declaration request. This provides important federal resources and assistance, including personnel, equipment, and supplies, and makes available funding sources for emergency protective measures. The pre-landfall declaration request is for the 41 Florida counties included in Executive Order 24-208.

Voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders are in effect in multiple counties statewide. Residents need to evacuate if they are under a mandatory evacuation order. Counties under evacuation orders can be found at FloridaDisaster.org/EvacuationOrders.

Residents in the big bed area needing assistance finding or going to a shelter in the Big Bend region for Hurricane Helene can call (800) 729-3413. FDEM team members are conducting callbacks from messages received last night and accepting new calls today to facilitate shelter coordination. For additional resources and assistance, residents can call the State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) at (800) 342-3557. Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and Haitian-Creole.

Watches and warnings in effect include:

Hurricane Warning: Western Alachua, coastal Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, coastal Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, western Marion, coastal Pasco, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties

Hurricane Watch: Inland Citrus, inland Hernando, coastal Hillsborough, coastal Manatee, inland Pasco, Pinellas, coastal Sarasota

Tropical Storm Warning: Central and eastern Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, inland Citrus, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, inland Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Indian River, Jackson, Lake, Lee, Miami-Dade, Monroe (including Florida Keys and Dry Tortugas), Manatee, central and eastern Marion, Martin, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, inland Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Union, Volusia, Walton, Washington

Storm Surge Warning: Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Dixie, Franklin, Gulf, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Taylor and Wakulla counties

To learn more, residents can visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide. For updates on county resources available visit FloridaDisaster.org/Counties for a list of all 67 county emergency management contacts.

State Preparedness Efforts

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) activated the State Emergency Operations Center to Level 1 on Tuesday, September 24, and is leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team.

activated the State Emergency Operations Center to Level 1 on Tuesday, September 24, and is leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team. The State Emergency Response Team is engaged in over 1,150 missions to assist counties in their preparation efforts. These missions accomplish vital tasks like staging response resources, protecting critical infrastructure facilities like hospitals and utility stations, and coordinating personnel statewide.

There are 35,000 shelf-stable meals staged near the anticipated area of storm impact, ready to deploy for response.

Seven Urban search and rescue task forces are ready to deploy.

The Florida National Guard (FLNG) has mobilized nearly 3,500 Soldiers and Airmen in preparation for Hurricane Helene and can surge to 5,500 if needed.

has mobilized nearly 3,500 Soldiers and Airmen in preparation for Hurricane Helene and can surge to 5,500 if needed. The FLNG is postured to provide logistics support, law enforcement support, route clearance, search and rescue, commodity distribution, flood mitigation, aviation and other support as needed by the state.

The Florida State Guard (FSG) has prepared the following: 250+ Soldiers ready to deploy. 10 shallow water vessel boat teams 7 flat-bottom-flood rescue skiffs 2 amphibious rescue vehicles 12 UTV’s 15 Cut and toss crews 7 search and rescue teams 2 UH-60 Blackhawk for daytime aerial assessment and logistics missions

has prepared the following: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has positioned all assets, including aircraft, and is ready to respond for reconnaissance and damage assessments, including all backup satellite and communications systems. Portable towers have been staged for emergency communications.

has positioned all assets, including aircraft, and is ready to respond for reconnaissance and damage assessments, including all backup satellite and communications systems. Portable towers have been staged for emergency communications. FDLE is prestaging Telecommunication Emergency Response Taskforces for response to ensure continuity of service of the 911 system.

FDLE’s Criminal Justice Information Services received permission from the FBI to allow law enforcement agencies to perform criminal history queries on behalf of emergency shelters to determine the suitability of shelter staff who may care for vulnerable populations (children, the elderly, the disabled).

Nearly 2,000 Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) team members work directly on storm response.

team members work directly on storm response. FDOT encourages drivers to download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com for road and bridge closures and potential detours that may be activated. Remember to always follow the direction of local law enforcement and emergency personnel.

FDOT issued an Emergency Order on September 23, lifting weight restrictions and allowing emergency response vehicles, including utility vehicles staging for rapid response, to bypass weigh stations.

FDOT Statewide Preparedness Efforts Include:

Road Ranger Service has expanded service to 24 hours in the storm impact areas. 890 team members conducting pre-storm preparations. 613 team members working in the field conducting pre-storm preparations. 245 pieces of heavy equipment are being used for pre-storm preparations. 307 team members staged for cut and toss operations 120 bridge inspectors staged for deployment 43 team members staged for UAV (drone) deployment 40 large pumps staged 688 generators staged to assist with traffic signal power 4 ITS trailers are staged.

Seaports: Port Key West, Panama City, Port St. Joe, Tampa Bay, SeaPort Manatee, Port St. Pete, Port of Fernandina, JAXPORT, and Port Canaveral are closed waterside.

Airports: Some flight cancellations or delays are being reported. Check with airlines directly on specific flight updates. The following airports have suspended service: Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) Tampa International Airport (TPA) St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE)

Railroads: Amtrak: Silver Star and Silver Meteor routes (New York to Miami) will terminate in Jacksonville Amtrak: Silver Star and Silver Meteor routes (Miami to New York) will originate in Jacksonville SunRail service has been suspended.

Freight Rail:

CSX will limit operations in the Tampa area.

CSX will limit operations in the Tampa area. Florida Gulf & Atlantic will shut down operations except the Pensacola area.

Apalachicola Northern and BayLine have suspended operations First Coast Railroad will shut down operations on 9/27 .

The following transit providers have made the following schedule modifications. Service Suspended: Lakeland Area Mass Transit (Citrus Connection), Manatee County Area Transit, Sarasota County Area (Breeze) Transit, Lee County (LeeTran), Charlotte County, Jacksonville Transit Authority (JTA) Skyway and St. Johns River Ferry, St. Johns County (Sunshine Line), Bay County (Bayway), StarMetro, Big Bend Transit, Wakulla County Transit, Jackson County (JTrans), Calhoun County Transit, Liberty County Transit, Gulf County ARC suspending, LYNX, Marion County Transit, Key West Lower Key Shuttle, Hillsborough County (HART), Pasco County, Hernando County (The Bus)

The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA) The VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7/365 for virtual care and tele-emergency care and support to Veterans enrolled for VA Health Care in Florida. 1-877-741-3400. Visit https://department.va.gov/integrated-service-networks/visn-08 for more information.

The VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7/365 for virtual care and tele-emergency care and support to Veterans enrolled for VA Health Care in Florida. 1-877-741-3400. Visit https://department.va.gov/integrated-service-networks/visn-08 for more information. Department of Management Services (DMS) is working to identify potential evacuation shelter sites for special needs and pet-friendly evacuees as far east as Lake City and west as Panama City.



Health and Human Services

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) is tracking APD-licensed group homes in impacted areas to ensure client safety from Hurricane Helene. APD will provide necessary guidance for re-entry when it is appropriate to do so.

is tracking APD-licensed group homes in impacted areas to ensure client safety from Hurricane Helene. APD will provide necessary guidance for re-entry when it is appropriate to do so. The Florida Department of Health’s (DOH) is deploying over 135 emergency response vehicles. Staging is currently in Leon, Liberty, Osceola, and Pinellas counties.

is deploying over 135 emergency response vehicles. Staging is currently in Leon, Liberty, Osceola, and Pinellas counties. DOH has prepared for Special Needs Shelter operations to begin in areas of Helene’s path. A press release has been sent statewide for additional information on special needs shelters. To find a shelter near you, please visit the county emergency management page here.

DOH and the Agency for Health Care Administration have initiated Patient Movement Mission to support medical transport and evacuations of health care facilities.

The State Surgeon General signed Emergency Order 24-002, which: Waives competitive procurement requirements in order to procure commodities, goods, and services expeditiously in response to the emergency. Permits emergency medical transportation services to operate across county lines. Permits Paramedics, Emergency Medical Technicians, and Medical Directors, as defined by Chapter 401, Florida Statutes, licensed in other U.S. states, territories, or districts to practice in Florida in response to the emergency without penalty. Authorizes a reporting extension for the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program. Authorizes an extension of the upcoming licensure renewal deadlines for Nursing Home Administrators, Radiological Personnel, and Athletic Trainers until October 31, 2024.

DOH and the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) sent information regarding early prescription refills permitted under Executive Order 24-209. This information was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains, and health care providers.

The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has activated reporting in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS) and has requested that all health care providers report their census, available beds, evacuation status, and generator status information. This information allows AHCA to assist health care providers in transferring patients if needed and ensure that health care providers in impacted areas have the necessary resources and adequate power.

has activated reporting in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS) and has requested that all health care providers report their census, available beds, evacuation status, and generator status information. This information allows AHCA to assist health care providers in transferring patients if needed and ensure that health care providers in impacted areas have the necessary resources and adequate power. AHCA made 537 provider calls for Hurricane Helene preparation ahead of landfall.

As of this morning, 80 health care facilities are reporting that they are evacuating. 38 assisted living facilities 26 nursing homes 8 hospitals 4 residential treatment facilities 2 residential treatment centers for children and adolescents 1 adult family care home, and 1 intermediate care facility for developmentally disabled

100% of operating long-term care facilities have a generator on-site. The Generator Status Map for long-term care facilities is available here.

The Agency has waived all prior authorization requirements for critical Medicaid services until further notice.

Infrastructure, Roads and State Closures

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is assisting the Florida Department of Corrections with the evacuation of correctional facilities as needed.

is assisting the Florida Department of Corrections with the evacuation of correctional facilities as needed. FHP is assisting with evacuations in Taylor County and in Cedar Key in Levy County.

FHP is removing any abandoned or disabled vehicles left along roadways ahead of storm arrival.

FHP cut teams, along with FDOT road clearing teams, are staged and ready for post-storm deployment to provide aid to areas impacted by the storm.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) issued Emergency Order 24-05, in support of Executive Order 24-209 which: waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief; and waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.

issued Emergency Order 24-05, in support of Executive Order 24-209 which: waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief; and waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is working with the Community-Based Care Lead Agencies to contact foster families and group home providers to ensure preparedness. Two group homes are evacuating to safer locations.

is working with the Community-Based Care Lead Agencies to contact foster families and group home providers to ensure preparedness. Two group homes are evacuating to safer locations. DCF has contacted all licensed providers in potentially impacted areas to ensure disaster preparation plans are in place and unmet needs have been addressed.

The Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) contacted all Area Agencies on Aging partners to receive updates on their ongoing preparation efforts and gather the status of any unmet needs.

contacted all Area Agencies on Aging partners to receive updates on their ongoing preparation efforts and gather the status of any unmet needs. The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) has been in contact with all school districts and state colleges and is ready to provide assistance immediately following Hurricane Helene. Currently, 68 school districts have announced closures in addition to 25 State Colleges and 11 Universities. For more information on school closures, visit fldoe.org/storminfo.

has been in contact with all school districts and state colleges and is ready to provide assistance immediately following Hurricane Helene. Currently, 68 school districts have announced closures in addition to 25 State Colleges and 11 Universities. For more information on school closures, visit fldoe.org/storminfo.

Following the issuance of the Governor’s Executive Order 24-209, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued an Emergency Final Order allowing for the activation of disaster debris management sites to store and process storm-generated solid waste and debris.

DEP published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated of closures: FloridaStateParks.org/StormUpdates. Visitors with existing camping and cabin reservations at closed parks have been notified of their reservation status.

Resources for Employees, Businesses and Consumers

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) has partnered with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association to encourage more than 71,000 Florida-licensed lodging establishments to relax pet policies and waive pet fees for evacuees.

has partnered with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association to encourage more than 71,000 Florida-licensed lodging establishments to relax pet policies and waive pet fees for evacuees. Through this effort, anti-price gouging information and emergency accommodations resources have also been provided.

DBPR has proactively communicated with more than 137,000 restaurant and lodging licensees to provide storm preparation and food safety resources.

The Florida Disaster Contractors Network has been activated to connect homeowners with licensed contractors and suppliers to perform emergency repairs.

DBPR encourages Florida’s licensed contractors who provide post-storm construction-related services to register with its Florida Disaster Contractors Network at DCNOnline.org.

FloridaCommerce has activated the private sector hotline at (850) 815-4925, open daily 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Inquiries may also be emailed to ESF18@em.myflorida.com.

has activated the private sector hotline at (850) 815-4925, open daily 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Inquiries may also be emailed to ESF18@em.myflorida.com. Updates on business closures and business resources are consistently being updated at FloridaDisaster.biz/CurrentDisasterUpdates.

VISIT FLORIDA has activated Emergency Accommodation Modules on Expedia and Priceline to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors.

has activated Emergency Accommodation Modules on Expedia and Priceline to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors. Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort has crafted special offers for Evacuees and First Responders in need of accommodations during an evacuation. Please see the linked pages below for more information.

Rosen Hotels & Resorts activated its Florida Resident Distress Rates* for residents in the 61 counties where Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency. This initiative provides evacuees with a safe and affordable place to stay as they ride out the storm. For more information see https://www.rosenhotels.com/rosen-hotels-resorts-reduces-pricing-ahead-of-helene/

Visit website for CareerSource openings: careersourceflorida.com

Comcast has opened more than 52,000 public Xfinity WiFi hotspots in Florida. The free and public hotspots are open for all, including non-Xfinity customers. For more information click here.

Walmart is working with state partners to provide needed supplies after the storm has passed.

Publix has provided 10 pallets of water for shelters in Leon County.

CVS Health is working with state partners to prepare pop-up pharmacies in impacted areas.

UBER is providing Floridians free rides up to $35 each way to and from a state-approved shelter in counties under a state of emergency for Hurricane Helene. To get a ride users should use promo code HELENERELIEF.

The Florida Department of State, Division of Elections, has contacted the United States Postal Service (USPS) about election information and vote-by-mail ballots. The Division of Elections recommended that Supervisors of Elections t contact their local district USPS to discuss a mitigation plan for ballot mailing, delivery, and return.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) worked with Florida’s ports and fuel industry partners to ensure adequate fuel supplies are available, and with Florida’s agricultural partners so producers have adequate resources.

worked with Florida’s ports and fuel industry partners to ensure adequate fuel supplies are available, and with Florida’s agricultural partners so producers have adequate resources. The Florida Forest Service staged equipment, like high-water vehicles.

The Commissioner of Agriculture, Wilton Simpson, has approved an Emergency Order temporarily suspending the intrastate movement requirements for animal transportation. In addition, the following states have waived their interstate import requirements for Florida pets, horses, and livestock leaving the state: Alabama, Georgia (does not include livestock), Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The Department of Revenue (FDOR) has issued Emergency Order 24-001: Taxing Authority Millage and Budget Hearings to assist local taxing authorities with altering their plans for annual budget hearings because of Helene. Department of Revenue bulletin PTO 20-07 provides further instructions for local taxing authorities during declared emergencies.

has issued Emergency Order 24-001: Taxing Authority Millage and Budget Hearings to assist local taxing authorities with altering their plans for annual budget hearings because of Helene. Department of Revenue bulletin PTO 20-07 provides further instructions for local taxing authorities during declared emergencies. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has high-water vehicles staged to deploy.

72 FWC officers and staff are ready to deploy with specialized equipment, such as: 6 Airboats 8 Shallow draft boats ATVs/Side-by-sides 71 high-water capable four-wheel drive vehicles 3 aerial surveillance drones 12 high-water capable swamp buggies/Fat Truck/UTVs 4 SOG support trailers 4 BERG self-sustainment container units 4 Hygiene trailers 2 Mobile command units 6 Generators 2 Water trailers 1 Fuel trailer

The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) has evacuated 22 satellite facilities and two major facilities and relocated 4,630 inmates into hardened housing units. Inmate visitation has been suspended statewide until Monday, September 30. The FDC will be posting updates publicly and in real-time at FDC.myflorida.com/weather-updates

has evacuated 22 satellite facilities and two major facilities and relocated 4,630 inmates into hardened housing units. Inmate visitation has been suspended statewide until Monday, September 30. The FDC will be posting updates publicly and in real-time at FDC.myflorida.com/weather-updates The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) have finalized storm preparations to ensure the safety and security of staff and youth in our care. This includes fueling all vehicles, moving vehicles in low-lying and flood-prone areas to higher ground, testing and ensuring adequate fuel supplies for generators in the event of loss of power, and ensuring food, medicine, and emergency supplies are stocked and ready.

