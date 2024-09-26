NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer Cox appoints John Nielsen to the Third District Court

NEWS RELEASE

Sept. 26, 2024

Contact:

Rob Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov

Gov. Spencer Cox appoints John Nielsen to the Third District Court

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 26, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed John Nielsen to the Third District Court, filling a vacant position created by the Legislature during the 2024 Legislative Session. Judicial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Mr. Nielsen brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this position,” Gov. Cox said. “I am confident he will serve the Third District Court well.”

Nielsen currently works as a partner at Schaerr | Jaffe, and was previously a shareholder in the appellate boutique firm Lee | Nielsen. Nielsen also served as assistant solicitor general in the Utah Attorney General’s Office for 11 years, during which he was also a fellow at the National Association of Attorneys General Supreme Court Center. In his role at the Attorney General’s Office, he litigated more than 100 appeals and wrote or co-wrote several United States Supreme Court amicus briefs. Nielsen has been an adjunct associate professor at the S.J. Quinney Law School at the University of Utah for the last four years. Nielsen has also previously worked as a deputy county attorney in Utah County.

Nielsen received his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a J.D. from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University.

“I’m honored and humbled by the governor’s nomination, and know how much trust is placed in our judiciary,” Nielsen said. “I will do my utmost to honor that trust, and am excited to get to work.”

