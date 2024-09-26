Project Alive: The Organization Continues to Make Progress

The McKay family including Project Alive CEO Kristin McKay

The Wonderfall Family Festival Will Magnify That Hope.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Project Alive in conjunction with the Hunter Syndrome Foundation is excited to announce the Wonderfall Family Festival . This vibrant fall event set to take place on October 26, 2024, at RoughRiders Stadium in Frisco, Texas.Local band: Don’t Tell Mama, will perform LIVE. There will also be a Dance/Drill performance by: Jasmine’s Beat, as well as the Prosper High School Team (The Talonettes), and Reynold Middle School’s dance/drill team (The Eagle Darlings)You also can meet some wonderful children affected by Hunter Syndrome as well as their families.You can learn more and buy tickets at https://projectalive.org/conferences/2024-wonderfall-family-festival WonderFall will be a family friendly fall festival open to the public. It will feature carnival games, bounce houses, train rides, trunk or treat, bingo, raffles, silent auction, a live band, dance performances from local dance groups, and more.This inclusive, family-friendly festival aims to raise awareness about Hunter Syndrome while supporting vital research, advocacy, and community initiatives led by Project Alive and the Hunter Syndrome Foundation.Project Alive is a philanthropic organization dedicated to extending the lives of young boys afflicted with Hunter Syndrome. They are making a significant impact in the fight against this challenging genetic disorder. The organization’s name embodies its mission perfectly, as it works tirelessly to improve the lives of those affected by this condition, which often shortens their lifespan.Hunter Syndrome Foundation is a non-profit corporation with a mission to fund research, support families, and raise awareness of this rare disease. The Foundation is based in Prosper, Texas and was founded in 2013 by parents with children affected by Hunter Syndrome.Together, we can work towards a future where every child with Hunter Syndrome has the chance to live a long and healthy life.Contact:Mike Mena at: 310-913-0625 or mike@ileanainternational.com.###

