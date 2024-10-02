Ette Vodka Now Available at Total Wine in Texas, Florida, New Jersey, and California

Ette Vodka Celebrates Now Available at Total Wine in Texas, Florida, New Jersey, and California Botanical Vodka Brand Expands National Distribution with Placement in 37 Total Wine Locations and Partners with Green Light Distributors in Key Texas Markets Ette is a trailblazing vodka brand that launched in early 2023 with a mission to revolutionize the spirits industry. “Being featured in Total Wine & More’s superstores allows us to position Ette Vodka in front of consumers who are actively seeking high-end, unique spirits,” said Rabinowitz.

Botanical Vodka Brand Expands National Distribution with Placement in 37 Total Wine Locations and Partners with Green Light Distributors in Key Texas Markets

Texas presents an unparalleled opportunity for Ette Vodka’s growth.” — David Rabinowitz, Co-Founder and Brand CEO of Ette

TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ette Vodka , the botanical vodka brand recognized for its innovative flavors and upscale positioning, announces a significant expansion in its market footprint by entering 37 Total Wine & More locations across Texas, Florida, New Jersey, and California. This strategic partnership with Total Wine & More, the largest alcohol retailer in the U.S., further elevates Ette's brand visibility and consumer reach, marking a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory.Aligning with Total Wine & More’s Retail ExcellenceTotal Wine & More, known as the “wine superstore,” has recently cemented its position as the largest alcohol retailer in the United States, with 263 superstores and $6 billion in revenue in 2023, surpassing industry giants like Costco and Safeway/Albertsons in wine and spirits sales.“Aligning with Total Wine & More is a strategic move that allows Ette Vodka to access a broader, more diverse consumer base,” said David Rabinowitz, Co-Founder and Brand CEO of Ette. “Their expansive network and commitment to quality align perfectly with our brand's ethos of providing sophisticated, botanically infused vodkas. This partnership not only enhances our market presence but also solidifies Ette’s position within the premium spirits segment.”Strategic Expansion in TexasTexas has been identified as a critical market for Ette Vodka's national expansion strategy. The brand has partnered with Green Light Distributors to establish a robust distribution network in Dallas, Houston, and Austin—key metropolitan markets known for their dynamic food and beverage industries. By capitalizing on Texas's growing demand for high-quality spirits, Ette aims to capture market share and drive consumer engagement in this vibrant region.“Texas presents an unparalleled opportunity for Ette Vodka’s growth,” Rabinowitz added. “With its strong cocktail culture and discerning consumers, the market aligns with our brand's innovative approach to vodka. We look forward to strengthening our footprint in Texas through Green Light Distributors.”Strategic Placement in Total Wine & More SuperstoresEtte Vodka’s presence in 25 Total Wine & More locations in Texas, alongside 10 in Florida, represents a calculated effort to maximize retail visibility and consumer accessibility. Total Wine & More’s reputation for curating an extensive selection of premium spirits makes it an ideal platform for showcasing Ette’s unique, botanically infused product line.“Being featured in Total Wine & More’s superstores allows us to position Ette Vodka in front of consumers who are actively seeking high-end, unique spirits,” said Rabinowitz. “This partnership is not only a validation of our brand but also a strategic pathway to drive sales and brand loyalty in key markets.”Expanding Horizons in California and New JerseyIn addition to its Texas expansion, Ette Vodka has launched in California and New Jersey, tapping into regions known for their sophisticated beverage markets and trendsetting consumers. The brand’s entrance into these states aligns with its broader strategy to penetrate markets with a strong appreciation for craft and innovation in the spirits industry.A Focus on Botanical InnovationSince its launch, Ette Vodka has become synonymous with premium botanical-infused spirits. The brand’s flagship product, Flora Rosa, made with rose petals sourced from Bulgaria’s Rose Valley, has been praised for its refined flavor profile. Ette’s commitment to sustainability, including the use of natural ingredients and eco-conscious packaging, resonates with today's consumers who are increasingly focused on responsible consumption.Looking Ahead: Continued Market ExpansionEtte Vodka's availability in Total Wine & More superstores and its partnership with Green Light Distributors is part of a larger growth plan to scale operations and brand presence. In Florida and New York, Ette is distributed by Park Street Distributors. The brand is poised to introduce new products, including Flora Mella (Honeysuckle Vodka) and a line of ready-to-drink cocktails, aimed at meeting evolving consumer preferences in the premium spirits sector.For more information about Ette Vodka and its availability, visit https://www.ettespirits.com/ About Ette VodkaEtte Vodka is a pioneering brand launched in 2023, focusing on botanical-infused spirits. Committed to sustainability and natural ingredients, Ette offers a sophisticated drinking experience designed to appeal to both casual consumers and connoisseurs. With its expansion into new markets, Ette continues to redefine luxury vodka with innovative flavors and eco-conscious practices.For media inquiries and interviews contact Lisa Buyer lbuyer@thebuyergroup.com or lisa@ettespirits.com

