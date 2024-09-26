Zeidler Group Secures ONE group solutions as New Client for its LLM-based Marketing Material Review Tool

Zeidler Group Arne Zeidler CEO & Founder of Zeidler Group

International Law Firm and LegalTech Leader Zeidler Group Partners with ONE group solutions to Transform Investment Fund Document Compliance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeidler Group , a law firm and leader in legal technology, is proud to announce a new partnership with ONE group solutions in Luxembourg, leveraging advanced Large Language Model (LLM) technology to enhance the review of investment fund marketing documents.International Law Firm and LegalTech Leader Zeidler Group Partners with ONE group solutions to Transform Investment Fund Document Compliance.Established in 2008, Zeidler Group has been at the forefront of legal technology innovations, dedicated to transforming legal and compliance operations with smart, efficient solutions. Zeidler Group’s suite of products includes the advanced marketing material review tool (MMR-Tool), workflow tools, financial reporting, and a due diligence module, as well as other LegalTech and RegTech solutions tailored for the investment funds sector.ONE group solutions, a renowned provider of fund governance solutions with operations in Luxembourg, Ireland and the UK, has chosen Zeidler Group to implement an LLM-based solution, the MMR-Tool, specifically designed to review investment fund marketing documents such as flyers, presentations, and fund fact sheets.This solution will automate the scrutiny of legal and regulatory compliance, ensuring accuracy and speed unparalleled by traditional methods.Benefits include significant reductions in manual review time and enhanced accuracy in compliance checks, crucial for maintaining the integrity of investment fund communications.Breakthrough LLM technology set to revolutionize compliance processes for investment fund marketing materials.Large Language Model technology represents a paradigm shift in how investment fund documents and legal documents are processed, offering capabilities that extend from understanding context to predicting necessary legal standards.Zeidler Group’s application of LLMs uniquely addresses the complex needs of the regulatory environment, setting a new standard for compliance accuracy. The efficiency brought by the MMR-Tool allows legal and compliance professionals to focus on more strategic tasks.Zeidler Group is committed to continuous improvement and expansion of its technology capabilities. Zeidler Group anticipates further innovations in its LLM offerings and is exploring additional partnerships across the investment funds industry.Zeidler Group’s vision is to redefine the landscape of legal and compliance in investment fund services through technology, impacting the market significantly and positively.Arne Zeidler, CEO & Founder at Zeidler Group said:"We are thrilled to welcome ONE group solutions as our latest client for the MMR-Tool. This partnership is a testament to the trust and value our solutions bring to the investment funds industry, and it proves that ONE group solutions is challenging the status quo and is an early adopter of next generation technology. "Lydie Bini, Partner at ONE fund management commented:"Partnering with Zeidler Group allows us to harness cutting-edge LLM technology to enhance our compliance operations. Their solution offers us a significant advantage in managing the complexities of analysing fund marketing materials for regulatory adherence."With the partnership between Zeidler Group and ONE group solutions now official, we reaffirm our dedication to advancing legal technology and enhancing compliance processes across the investment management sector.About the MMR-ToolZeidler Group’s MMR-Tool is an AI-powered, lawyer-educated application that allows users to automatically review investment fund marketing materials produced by the asset management industry against an expansive set of regulatory frameworks. The application is developed, trained and meticulously maintained by Zeidler Group’s team of expert investment fund lawyers and currently covers over 30 individual national laws, circulars, and official publications, forming the basis for its automated reviews.The MMR-Tool allows investment fund professionals the ability to upload a variety of marketing materials - such as factsheets, brochures, pitch presentations and fund commentary - and have them reviewed in a matter of minutes, greatly reducing both the time and costs associated with traditional legal review processes.The MMR-Tool covers an array of U.S. regulations governing marketing communications including the Investment Advisors Act of 1940, SEC Investment Adviser Marketing Final Rule, FINRA Communications with the Public, Securities Act of 1933, and the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS). In addition, the MMR-Tool covers the European ESMA Marketing Communication Guidelines, EU national “gold-plating” requirements, Swiss and UK marketing communication rules, as well as a number of country specific standards.The MMR-Tool provides both quantitative and qualitative analysis in addition to its “Consistency Check” feature, which ensures consistency between marketing materials and fund documents like the UK UCITS KIID, PRIIPs KID, and the summary and fund prospectus.Book your Personal Demo to Witness Marketing Material Reviews in Minutes.About Zeidler GroupZeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and compliance provider offering scalable services to the asset management industry. Zeidler Group fosters collaborative, strategic partnerships by delivering innovative digital solutions and bespoke, research-based legal advice and regulatory guidance. 