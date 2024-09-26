The Social Security (Genuine and Sufficient Link to the United Kingdom) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2024 - screening

Changes are required to legislation providing for disability and carers’ benefits relating to the genuine and sufficient link (GSL) test. The proposed amendments will update the legislation in line with the Court of Appeal decision in Kavanagh & Anor v The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions [2019] EWCA Civ 272.

