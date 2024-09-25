Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,107 in the last 365 days.

Experience of culture, arts and heritage by adults in Northern Ireland 2023/24

The bulletin contains headline statistics on the following topics:

  • participation in arts activities and attendance at arts events
  • use of the public library service
  • visited a museum or science centre
  • visited PRONI
  • visited a place of historic interest

This Experience of culture, arts and heritage by adults in Northern Ireland 2023/24 publication is now available to view in html format.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Experience of culture, arts and heritage by adults in Northern Ireland 2023/24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more