Five Major Industry Manufacturers Announce Representative Agreements with Alston Equipment Company

Industry manufacturers including Horizon Systems, Camcorp, AirPro Fans, Tecweigh, and DMN-WESTINGHOUSE, select Alston Equipment as exclusive representative

HAMMOND, LA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alston Equipment Company , a top-tier leader in bulk material handling and pollution control, announces new, exclusive industry representation with five major brands. Camcorp, Tecweigh, DMN-WESTINGHOUSE, AirPro Fans, and Horizon Systems have all reached new representation agreements with Alston Equipment Company. These partnerships extend Alston Equipment’s footprint and enhance its ability to deliver top-tier equipment and solutions to diverse industries.Joe Lee, territory manager of Alston Equipment, said “For almost 40 years, AEC has built its reputation on having the best people in the industry representing the top manufacturers in our industries. With these new agreements in place that will continue for many years to come. We’re excited to bring our customers the best solutions available in bulk solids handling and dust collection.”Leading Industry RepresentationHorizon SystemsHorizon Systems provides innovative, operator-friendly bulk material handling and ingredient management systems. Their advanced technology and top-tier service will complement Alston Equipment’s offerings, ensuring elevated operational efficiency for its clients.CamcorpAn industry leader in dust collection systems, Camcorp is known for its commitment to trust and customization. Alston Equipment shares this dedication, making the partnership a perfect fit. Together, they will provide tailored dust collection solutions for various manufacturing needs.AirPro FansAirPro Fans specializes in designing, building, delivering, and helping install heavy-duty centrifugal fans and blowers. Their services also include field support, retrofits, and repairs across various brands, bringing comprehensive air movement solutions to Alston Equipment’s portfolio.TecweighTecweigh, renowned for its industrial scales and feeders, brings its high-quality and reliable solutions under Alston Equipment’s representation. This alliance will enhance service and product offerings for industries requiring precise and dependable weighing and feeding equipment.DMN-WESTINGHOUSEWith 70 years of expertise in dry bulk solids handling, DMN-WESTINGHOUSE is an industry leader with high-end rotary valves and diverter valves. Their commitment to quality, safety, and innovation aligns with Alston Equipment’s mission to offer the best solutions.About Alston Equipment CompanyAlston Equipment Company represents leading industry manufacturers to provide the most reliable and efficient systems for bulk material handling and pollution control. With a commitment to quality and service, Alston Equipment helps clients achieve operational excellence and industry-leading performance. Alston Equipment Company’s sales engineers are experts in material handling, processing, packaging, and pollution control equipment. They serve industries ranging from frac sand, plastics, and food, to chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, engineered wood, aggregate, cement, and minerals.

