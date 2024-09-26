Hounds Town’s First Location Celebrates 20 Years of Tail Wagging

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hounds Town USA has reached a significant milestone as the brand’s first location in Ronkonkoma celebrates its 20th anniversary. Owned and operated by co-founders Jackie Bondanza and Mike Gould, the dynamic ownership duo and husband-and-wife team have successfully grown Hounds Town into the nation’s leading doggy daycare and boarding destination with 70 locations nationwide, and another 50+ in development.It all started with the first store in Ronkonkoma, located at 12 Garrity Ave. Over the past two decades, the location has served over one million furry visitors under its unique philosophy where everything is for the dogs. Now, to celebrate this incredible milestone, the Ronkonkoma team will host a Roaring 20’s Pawty on September 17 featuring 15% off Townie or Townie Deluxe baths. During this event, a competition will be held for the best-dressed pups to be entered into prize giveaways.Additionally, a Spirit Week will be held the week of September 23. Any dog participating in daycare all five days will be entered to win the ultimate prize: VIP Townie, which includes 10% off for life and a special Hounds Town merch basket. Each day, dogs checking in before 12 p.m. will be eligible for a daily raffle. Winners will be announced over the brand’s social media pages."It is amazing to see the growth and impact Hounds Town has had nationwide on dogs and pet parents alike, and that all started in Ronkonkoma,” said Bondanza. “Mike was a true visionary for this concept, with a simple commitment to improve the lives of dogs through a natural pack environment. This sentiment remains true today and our team is looking forward to celebrating this incredible milestone with our loyal Townies.”The Ronkonkoma Hounds Town’s dedication to the community extends beyond exceptional pet care. Through its own charity, Hounds Town Charities, they have fostered hundreds of dogs in collaboration with various municipal shelters across Long Island, including Smithtown and Brookhaven Animal Shelters. In 2018, the concept launched the innovative Handcuffs to Heeling program in partnership with the Yaphank Correctional Facility and Brookhaven Animal Shelter. This unique initiative paired six dogs with six inmates, providing training for the dogs and therapeutic benefits for the inmates. The program has been a resounding success, demonstrating the powerful impact of second chances for both dogs and humans."Reaching this milestone anniversary is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team and the incredible support from our surrounding community members and their beloved companions,” said Gould. “Over the past two decades, we've had the privilege of caring for tens of thousands of dogs across Long Island, and we're excited to continue our mission of providing exceptional care and fostering a loving community for our four-legged friends."Hounds Town USA is truly a unique pet care business, with services that include interactive dog daycare, boarding, and stress-free spa services. Supervised by a well-trained staff, dogs can play all day, prioritizing a dog’s natural instincts and providing both physical and mental stimulation, with a group of dogs that match their size and temperament for safe and fun socialization— guaranteeing a Hounds Town Hangover when pets go home. Further setting itself apart from other daycares, Hounds Town USA has a no breed or ability discrimination policy, making it easier for pet owners to find reliable care. For feline lovers, Hounds Town USA also offers specially designed cat condos for overnight boarding as well.ABOUT HOUNDS TOWN USAFounded in 2000 by former NYPD canine handler and commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department, Michael S. Gould, Hounds Town USA offers a unique and fun approach to doggy daycare and pet boarding. The brand emphasizes a safe and welcoming environment for all dogs, no matter their size, breed, age or ability. The fully interactive daycare facility is designed to meet each dog’s physical, social and psychological needs through a natural pack environment. The all-day play daycare model leaves each canine companion tired and happy, resulting in what has been coined “Hounds Town hangover.” Hounds Town also offers stress-free, affordable spa services, ensuring pet parents have the option to bring home a clean and refreshed pet. Select locations are also proud to offer a Pet Taxi service, ensuring dogs have reliable transportation to and from daycare. Currently, the brand has nearly 70 locations open across the country, with more than 50 in development. For more information on Hounds Town USA, visit: www.houndstownusa.com For information on franchising with Hounds Town, visit: www.houndstownusa.com/franchising

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.