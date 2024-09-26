Maine Kicks Off Kindergarten Entry Inventory Project

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) kicked off Maine’s Kindergarten Entry Inventory (KEI) pilot project this summer. The project is a manageable, strength-based, formative tool that aligns with the Pre-K Maine Early Learning Developmental Standards (P MELDS). It is designed to provide educators, families, and caregivers with insights about the whole child’s development to inform instructional planning and decision-making at the beginning of kindergarten.

Kindergarten teachers, administrators, and consultants from the Maine DOE, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Child and Family Services, and the Governor’s Office of Innovation, Policy, and the Future gathered in Augusta during July and August for in-depth overviews of the 3-year project.

This fall, over 30 kindergarten teachers will participate in professional development training to pilot various tasks within their classrooms. Feedback from their experiences will be used to decide the project’s development. Data aggregated from the project will also help strengthen Maine’s early care and education system by identifying areas of steady growth and continuous improvement.

For questions or information, please reach out to Karen Mathieu, Maine DOE Kindergarten Entry Inventory Specialist, at karen.mathieu@maine.gov.