Realtors' Event: Seniors Real Estate Institute Prepares Agents for the Future at 10th Annual Legacy Conference

Nikki Buckelew, Seniors Real Estate Institute

National Event Offers Real Estate Professionals Cutting-Edge Strategies for Senior Market

Real estate professionals are uniquely positioned to lead the way in helping seniors and their families make informed housing decisions.” — Nikki Buckelew, Ph.D, CSHP, CSDC

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real estate agents from across the U.S. and Canada will gather in Oklahoma City for the 10th Annual Legacy Conference, hosted by the Seniors Real Estate Institute (SREI) Oct. 8-10. This year’s theme, "Generations in Transition," highlights the shifting dynamics of senior real estate and homeownership, offering agents the tools and insights needed to stay ahead in this rapidly growing market.“The changing demographics will have a profound impact on the housing market, but it will also dramatically affect how real estate agents will need to approach serving an aging clientele,” said Nikki Buckelew, Ph.D., founder of Seniors Real Estate Institute.The conference will feature sessions on topics critical for agents working in the senior market, including:● Senior Real Estate: Yesterday, Today, and TomorrowA look at the evolution of senior housing and homeownership over the decades, examining current trends and what agents can expect in the next decade as demographics shift.● Standing Out as “Different” in a Crowded MarketIn a competitive industry, it’s crucial to differentiate yourself. This session explores how agents can create unique value propositions that resonate with seniors and their families.● Refining Your Niche: Strategic Communication for Targeted ImpactLearn the art of crafting a focused message that speaks directly to your ideal clients, helping you build a strong, specialized presence in your market.● Connecting Across Generations: The Impact of Diverse ViewsDiscover how generational differences shape housing decisions and how agents can navigate these diverse perspectives to facilitate smoother real estate transactions.● Downsizer Clubs—A Strategic Approach to Supporting ClientsThis innovative approach helps agents build communities of clients actively planning for late-in- life moves, offering ongoing support and fostering long-term relationships.● Senior Centered Seminars That Work and WhyLearn how to design educational seminars that engage the senior community and position you as a trusted resource for downsizing, relocation, and housing solutions.● Leveraging Ancillary ServicesA session on offering ancillary services that support your clients, such as move management and estate liquidation, that enhance your value and can add revenue to the bottom line.“Real estate professionals are uniquely positioned to lead the way in helping seniors and their families make informed housing decisions,” said Buckelew. “This conference is all about equipping agents with the knowledge, skills, and strategies they need to excel in the senior real estate market.” She noted that no other real estate education organization offers the depth of training agents can find at SREI.With more than 100 agents from over 25 states and Canada expected to attend, the Legacy Conference provides a premier opportunity for real estate professionals to network, learn, and elevate their practices as specialists in the senior market.A limited number of seats remain for the Legacy Conference. The cost to attend is $599. To register, go to:For more information about the Seniors Real Estate Institute the Legacy Conference, please contact: JoannePR@aol.com, Lekas & Levine Public Relations.About Seniors Real Estate Institute (SREI)The Seniors Real Estate Institute is a national training and coaching organization headquartered in Oklahoma City, dedicated to equipping real estate professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to effectively serve the mature market. SREI provides specialized education and certification programs, including the Certified Senior Housing Professional (CSHP) and Certified Senior Downsizing Coach (CSDC) designations.

